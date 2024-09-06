He loses his life during surgery: what the family did after the tragedy

A terrible accident in the operating room caused the death of a girl of only 23 years old. The tragedy obviously shocked the girl’s relatives, who lost their minds, acting in the most wrong way of all.

For this reason they decided to attack the medical staff: this is what happened to Foggia.

Foggia: 23-year-old girl dies in operating room

There life It is an unknown because we can never know what the future holds for us. Today’s story happened at United Polyclinic of Foggiahospital where a girl of only 23 years old was admitted to undergo asurgical operation.

Unfortunately, however, something went wrong and in the end this young girl originally from Cerignola died a few hours after the operation. It is not known what happened, but we are faced with a tragedy inexplicable that should never happen.

This news has obviously shocked the family and relatives of the young victim, who however have decided to act in the most wrong way ever. In fact, they have decided to take it with doctors and hospital staff.

Mass attack on hospital doctors

THE family members of the deceased girl they decided to attack the hospital staff, taking it out on everyone in the operating room. Approximately 20 people came into contact with the doctors: a doctor was punched in the face while a doctor he suffered fractures to one hand.

Other staff members managed to lock themselves in a room, thus avoiding the lynching and managing to contact the emergency services and the police. It seems that the girl was involved in a road accident and that his condition suddenly worsened. The police were then able to calm things down and allow the doctors and nurses to return to the ward unharmed.