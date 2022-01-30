Barcelona added that it will pay the player’s salary and there will be an option to make the deal permanent.

The terms of any permanent deal were not immediately disclosed, although Wolverhampton manager Scott Sellars said the Premier League club had made a “very good option in the deal if Barcelona wanted to make the transfer permanent this summer”.

The 26-year-old Spanish international was included in the Barcelona youth teams, and he made his first appearance with the first team in 2013 at the age of seventeen. Then he moved to Aston Villa in 2015, and also played with Middlesbrough, before joining Wolverhampton in 2018.

Sellars added: “Adama’s behavior has always been very professional, and it is no secret that we could not agree on a new contract with him, despite lengthy negotiations, as his current desire is to play football elsewhere. Everyone knows that Barcelona – the city and the club – are very close. From Adama’s heart, so it’s a dream for him.”

Traore’s contract with Wolverhampton runs until the summer of 2023.

Barcelona said the player’s presentation will take place on Wednesday behind closed doors.