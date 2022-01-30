Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Machine and the Club América Eagles played a friendly match while Liga MX is in recess after the first FIFA Date of the current year. The teams from the Capital met at the Coapa facilities and between the two they experienced a Young Classic different from those recognized.

With certain casualties in each squad, both Juan Máximo Reynoso and Santiago Solari used this match to give new talent a chance, of course giving higher priority to the first team. Each one lined up an eleven not far from the official and thus began the game in the Nido Águila.

Among the new faces that seeks to seize a place in the starting lineup of Cruz Azul is Alejandro Mayorga, recent signing of the cement club for this Clausura 2022. The former Chivas defender missed the first day due to injury, but he has corresponded to both last duels in Clausura 2022.

However, the left back has not yet debuted as a starter. Juan Reynoso uses it as a variant. The man from Durango decided to recover from that ailment and in this preparation match he took advantage of his indication to score his first goal in the Cruz Azul ranks.

It was the 13th minute of the match. He entered the America area and with a precise definition managed to defeat Óscar Jiménez to put the sky-blue team ahead. He moved the nets for the first time in the club, but it did not help much in the rest of the contest.

The Eagles came from behind to win 3-1. Roger Martínez equalized from the fateful spot half an hour into the game. Federico Viñas scored the second in 55 minutes, while the liquidated poster was conceded by the reinforcement Diego Váldes when the clock marked 77 minutes.

Alejandro Mayorga records 46 minutes passed in the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. His next participation would be the following Monday, February 7, when the Cruz Azul Machine visits the Nou Camp de León after drawing with Rayados (2-2) in the Sultana del Norte.

