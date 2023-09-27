Transport strike, Salvini precepts but the unions postpone it to October 9: “Four hours are not enough”

Minister Salvini decides on injunction and reduces the local transport strike on Friday to four hours. The USB doesn’t agree and is postponing the protest to October 9th. There is a clash over the mobilization, originally lasting 24 hours, proclaimed for September 29th.

“I felt it was my duty to intervene because workers’ rights come first and foremost,” said the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure in explaining the decision to reduce the duration of the protest. “Since the government is preparing a budget law that will put billions of euros into increasing salaries and pensions, I could not, as Minister of Transport, accept that on Friday millions of workers and students would remain on foot all day and all evening,” added the Northern League leader.

It is not the first time that Salvini has resorted to injunction: already on 12 July last he had imposed the halving of the national train strike, infuriating the unions. So the decision came after a failed mediation attempt. “Leaving a million Italians and commuters stranded on a Thursday in July with temperatures of 35 degrees was unthinkable,” were the words of the deputy prime minister.

This time the strike concerns local transport. It was initially Usb Lavoro Privato who proclaimed it, but at a local level the other trade unions also joined. According to what appears on the website of the Guarantor for strikes, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Ugl, Uiltrasporti, Fast Confsal and Orsa have also called for a half-shift abstention for each work shift in railway contracting companies.

In addition to demanding greater safety at work, USB has asked, among other things, for the cancellation of increases in service and energy tariffs, the freezing of the prices of primary goods and fuels, the blocking of military spending and the sending of weapons to Ukraine, economic investments for all essential public services and the overcoming of penalizing entry salaries, guaranteeing the application of first and second level contracts to new hires.

The union has decided to postpone the strike to 9 October 2023, for a duration of 24 hours because the 4 hours imposed by the minister “are not enough”. ”To allow all road and tram drivers to be able to take to the streets and express their dissent. A day, that of 9 October 2023, which for all road and tram drivers turns into a great mobilization commitment for the right to strike in essential public services”, reports a note.

Strikes are also planned for the airline sector on Friday. EasyJet staff will fold their arms for four hours, while airport handling workers have called a 24-hour protest. According to Ita, the company has so far “been forced to cancel 73 national flights, of which 68 were scheduled for 29 September 2023. International flights remain operational”.