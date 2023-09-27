October’s list of titles available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers includes the appropriately spooky Ghostwire: Tokyo, among others.

There are also extras available to subscribers for the newly-launched Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, plus other regular favorites such as Fall Guys and Pokémon Go.

Tango Gameworks’ first-person action horror originally launched in 2022, and boasts a “spectacular, otherworldly atmosphere” according to Eurogamer’s Ghostwire: Tokyo review, which simultaneously laid criticism on the game’s combat.

Here’s how Ghostwire: Tokyo looks on PlayStation 5.

Ghostwire: Tokyo becomes available to claim from 5th October, with a selection of other titles available over the course of the month:

5th October – Grunnd (Amazon Games) and Ghostwire: Tokyo (Epic Games Store)

12th October – The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – Deluxe Edition (GOG), Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (GOG)

19th October – The Textorcist (GOG), Golden Light (Epic Games Store)

26th October – Super Adventure Hand (Amazon Games)

Elsewhere, subscribers can expect in-game items for Fall Guys (4th October, a Cat Bear skin bundle), Diablo 4 (12th October), Pokémon Go (16th October), Hearthstone (18th October, three card packs), and Call of Duty Warzone/Modern Warfare 2 (26th October).

Anything take your fancy?