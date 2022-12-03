The team plans to suggest to the president-elect the appointment of a civilian to head the Institutional Security Office

The transitional government headed by the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), is considering withdrawing the Institutional Security Office, the GSI, from the hands of a military man. The technical team should suggest the appointment of a civilian to the position.

O Power360 found that, if accepted by the GT (Technical Group) of Strategic Intelligence, the demilitarization proposal will still have to be evaluated by the top government, that is, the idea will go to Lula only as a suggestion. It will be up to him to decide.

During the entire government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the GSI was commanded by General Augusto Heleno, a reserve general allied with the current President of the Republic.

Members of Lula say internally that the portfolio was occupied by government allies in strategic positions and that, as a way of reducing the politicization of the military, the appointment of a civilian would be an alternative.

The proposal, however, does not yet have a consensus within the transitional government. They seek, at the current stage, unanimity on the subject in the preparation of the Strategic Intelligence WG report.

The transitional government named the first 5 members of the Strategic Intelligence group in an extra edition of the Official Gazette on Thursday (Dec.1).

Among them is the Federal Police delegate and one of Lula’s security coordinators Andrei Passos and the information science scholar Vladimir de Paula Brito. In addition to them, 3 official intelligence servants.

Another hypothesis discussed within the transitional government, in addition to the demilitarization of the GSI, is the demotion of status of the current ministry. In the new design of Esplanada de Lula, the office can be allocated in another structure. This is what happened in the 2nd government of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).