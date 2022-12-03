The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, during an act for the 43rd anniversary of the expulsion of the US from the country, on November 4. / REUTERS

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amirabdolahian, denounced this Saturday before the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the existence of “a good number of radical politicians” who are manifesting “anti-diplomatic language » against their country and «hiding» behind the EU flag.

Amirabdolahian exposed these complaints during a telephone conversation to discuss the situation of the negotiations on the nuclear agreement. Within this framework, the minister warned the European diplomat that, by explicitly supporting the protests in Iran over the death in custody of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini, “the strategic objectives of the European Union have been sacrificed for those of violent groups, including terrorists , which provide politicians with false information.

Iran has recognized between almost 200 deaths – according to estimates by the National Security Council of Iran published this Saturday – and more than 300, according to the Revolutionary Guard, since the outbreak of the protests. Iranian NGOs put this figure at more than 400. The Iranian government blames the riots on groups of “rioters and terrorists” at the service of foreign organizations and the opposition.

Likewise, the Iranian minister highlighted the “important role” that Borrell could play in “keeping the European Union away from this” episode of unconstructive disturbances, “according to statements collected by the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim.

“interference”



However, it was Borrell himself who proposed in October, on behalf of the Twenty-seven, sanctions against Iran for the repression of the protests. “We will study all the options available to us to address the issue of the death of Mahsa Amini and the way in which the Iranian security forces responded to the demonstrations,” he said shortly before the EU approved the first package of measures. .

Since then several European leaders have harshly criticized Tehran’s fierceness. Among them, French President Emmanuel Macron, who “condemned the repression of the Iranian regime” and expressed “his admiration for him for the women and girls” who have been demonstrating in Iran since September 16. Along the same lines, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Tehran of being “violent.”

Iran responded with outrage to both European leaders. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, branded Macron’s statement as “interference” and reproached him for “encouraging violent people and lawbreakers.” Days later, he censured her for meeting with an anti-Iranian figure. “It is unexpected that a president of a country that calls itself a defender of freedom would undermine his position and find himself with a hated puppet who tried to intensify acts of terrorism inside Iran,” Kanaani said. Scholz was also made ugly by his intrusion.

Amid this tension, the Iranian authorities are reviewing the law that has forced women to wear the veil for decades. “Parliament and the judiciary are working on the matter,” said Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri a few days ago. He did not specify what could be changed in the law. The use of the headscarf became compulsory in 1983, four years after the triumph of the Islamic Revolution.