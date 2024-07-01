Mexico City.- At the end of his third joint tour with his successor, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described the transition of government as unprecedented.

“We concluded the tour of the southeast with the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum. We are carrying out the transition in an orderly and fraternal manner. It is unprecedented,” he stated on his social network account X.

López Obrador published his message with a photo of him raising his hand to Sheinbaum, just as he did when he handed her the baton of indigenous leadership for having won the candidacy of the party that he himself founded.

The president and the winner of the June 2 election traveled since Friday through Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, where they traveled on the Mayan Train, one of the projects promoted by his government and still unfinished.

On Friday, they inaugurated a site museum together in the archaeological zone of Edzná, Campeche, and from there they traveled by train to Mérida, Yucatán, and the following day to Cancún, where the agenda announced an evaluation of the progress of the priority works.

“I want to tell you that we are going to continue with the Mayan Train, with the justice plans; to continue rescuing these beautiful archaeological sites, the care and construction of our destiny together with our diverse and joyful people, because on June 2, 2024 there was a mandate: ‘With the people, everything; without the people, nothing.’ Prosperity is shared or it will not be. President, be assured that we will take care of it and enhance it,” Sheinbaum said on Friday.

The former Head of Government of Mexico City said yesterday in Merida that during these tours, the first to Coahuila, the second to Veracruz and Oaxaca, and this weekend in the southeast, she has been learning from the President.

“No, she gives me advice,” López Obrador replied this morning, upon arriving at the Mayan Train station in Cancún.