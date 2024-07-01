The Mexican team added a new failure, after being eliminated in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024after not going beyond a 0-0 draw with Ecuador. After this piece of paper, it is difficult Jaime Lozano He will continue to lead the team, but along with him several players should also lose their place, since the shirt has become too big for them and they have been able to do little when needed.
It’s time to review, who should no longer be contemplated by El Tricolor:
Whatever the coach, they are clinging to having the La Laguna youth player as the right back, with no competition for him. Kevin Alvarez He was the only one who overshadowed him, but he still lost his position and for this occasion he was not called. Julian Araujowhile Brian Garcia He didn’t get a single minute. Maybe she didn’t have a disastrous role, but it’s time for someone else to get the green light in that role otherwise nothing will change.
For many, he had a great semester with Blue Cross reaching the grand final of the Clausura 2024. However, when he puts on the tricolor jersey he makes no difference. In his first calls he showed good things, but with the passage of time he has faded. One of his qualities is that he can be placed in different positions, however, his time seems to have passed and at 27 years old he could step aside to bet on someone younger.
Although he is just experiencing his first matches with the tricolor jersey after having been naturalized, at the same time, it could have been his last moments, since now he will play in Saudi Arabia and it seems difficult for him to maintain a good level. In addition to this, he received a lot of criticism in this championship, since having a role as a naturalized player it was expected that he would really make a difference, but he never did, as he did in America and Atlas. Nor can we ignore the fact that he committed the penalty that caused Mexico to fall to Venezuela.
It can reflect a high level with the Blue Crosswhere he reached the grand final, as well as winning the top scorer title along with other players, but with the national team he is still far below expectations. Despite having others in the position such as Roberto Alvarado either Jordi Cortizo, the technicians do not tire of giving minutes and more minutes to the Brujo. Except for this game against Ecuadorstayed on the bench at first to give action to Cesar HuertaHowever, he was used as a substitute without making a difference. It is time to let him rest from the Tricolor, since as a narrator would say, out of ten centers only one is good or none!
The striker remains one of those promises from which much is still expected, but nothing ever happens. When he put on the shirt of Chivas It was thought that he would make a difference, but his indiscipline did not allow him to show his best version and in the Qatar 2022 World Cup he was marked as the figure, without regret, causing that Mexico will be left out of the Group Phase.
Gru had already been forgotten due to his low level, but now he returned thanks to the fact that he recovered some of his gas with the jacket of Toluca, but with El Tricolor it remains a mystery that seems not to go anywhere. If it didn’t work before, it seems difficult to improve in the future.
The Sinaloan came on as a substitute in the first game of the Group Stage against Jamaicareplacing the injured Edson AlvarezThe reality is that he showed a great performance and was a star in that match, but for the next two he did not take off. Even several fans questioned his call because with Striped It is not quite at the same level that it once showed in Blue Cross.
At 29 years old, he should also be left aside, to finally give space to those young people from the U-23 and other lower categories.
For many, the great villain of what happened to Mexico in the America Cup. Despite being one of the few Aztecs who remain in the Old Continent, the sin of the Maguito was having missed that penalty against Venezuela which would have given a point and possibly qualification for the next round, since another tie against Ecuador would have put Tricolor in the quarterfinals. If we want to continue betting on a generational change, the Guerrero should also stop being summoned, at least until it is proven that it is really necessary.
