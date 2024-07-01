It’s time to review, who should no longer be contemplated by El Tricolor:

Gru had already been forgotten due to his low level, but now he returned thanks to the fact that he recovered some of his gas with the jacket of Toluca, but with El Tricolor it remains a mystery that seems not to go anywhere. If it didn’t work before, it seems difficult to improve in the future.

At 29 years old, he should also be left aside, to finally give space to those young people from the U-23 and other lower categories.