It wouldn’t be Naples if hero worship didn’t end as dramatically as it began. The anger wasn’t only evident in fan forums on the Internet, you could even discover Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a trash can, at least a cardboard cutout modeled after him. The symbolism of this image was statement enough: the player they had glorified so much in the city that they gave him a nickname in memory of Diego Armando Maradona has now turned one of the most emotional locations in European football against him. Coach Antonio Conte confirmed Kvaratskhelia’s desire to leave at the weekend: “Kvara asked the club to be allowed to move. I spoke to the player and he confirmed his decision.” The time of “Kvaradona” is coming to an end – even if his departure has not even been officially announced yet.