The city of Osaka It is one of the best known metropolis in Japan with Tokyo and Kyoto, and those who visit it are perplexed, but for this we would have to cross half the planet and fly more than 10,000 kilometers … or not. North of the Community of Madrid, At an hour and a half by road from the capital of Spain, there is a town of very few inhabitants to which the nickname has been placed ‘Osaka Español’, And although the reasons may not be obvious, the truth is that they are very related.

This town is none other than Puebla de la Sierra, located about 110 kilometers north of the city of Madrid and that It borders the province of Guadalajara. In this ‘border’ villa with Castilla-La Mancha, rural tourism lovers will run into cobbled streets and houses with slate facades surrounded by a silent and bucolic environment, something diametrically opposed to the bustling avenues of Osaka, but the truth is that hidden Jewels with immense artistic value.

What do Puebla de la Sierra and Osaka have to do?

Route of the Valley of Dreams in Puebla de la Sierra (Madrid) Puebla de la Sierra City Council

The relationship between Puebla de la Sierra and Osaka has a name and surname: Federico Eguía, a neighbor of the town who completely transformed the municipality thanks to the creation of the Valley of dreams, a set of sculptures (more than a hundred according to the town hall) made by numerous artists who have made the people a real outdoor museum, All this with the Sierra del Rincón as a backdrop.

The Valley of Dreams is “A project that draws the art of cities and museums”, According to the Tourism Portal of the Sierra de Norte de Madrid, and this impressive sculptural collection Aúna nature and art on a one -kilometer route that travels the streets of Puebla de la Sierra and the surroundings of the municipality. In addition, in The Japanese Museum Spectacular Japanese contemporary works are exhibited, as well as Spanish artists as relevant as Picasso or Antonio López.

What to see and how to get to Puebla de la Sierra

Puebla de la Sierra Getty Images/Istockphoto

After knowing the magnificent sculptures of the Valley of Dreams, it is time to walk through the narrow alleys of Puebla de la Sierra. Stone houses and a rich architectural heritage, as exemplified by the Hermitage of Our Lady of Solitude or the beautiful Purísima Church, They await all the passionate of rural tourism who want to approach this quiet but fascinating town.





To know all the charms of Puebla de la Sierra, you just have to Take the E-5 From the city of Madrid to later take the Departure by the M-127 at the height of La Cabrera. Finally, in Robleillo de la Jara, you have to face the M-1330, which leads directly to the town. The journey is approximately an hour and a half.

