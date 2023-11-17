Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/11/2023 – 21:26

Men, women and non-binary transsexuals and transvestites protested in the center of Rio de Janeiro this Friday (17) against the terrible living conditions caused by transphobia, discriminatory actions and attitudes against this group of people.

With the theme “For the right to dream new futures”, participants in the second Trans and Transvestite March demanded public policies to reverse low life expectancy and education and lack of access to the job market.

Related news:

The protest started in Candelária and ran along Avenida Rio Branco, one of the main roads in the center of Rio, to Cinelândia, a traditional stage for popular political and cultural demonstrations.

The main demands this year are the access and maintenance of trans and transvestite people in educational institutions; comprehensive physical and psychological health assistance; the expansion and greater awareness of outpatient clinics for the transsexualization process and specific public policies for the safety of the trans and transvestite community.

Director of the march, activist Gab Van defined that “dreaming gives meaning to the fight”.

“It is an act of resistance done by and for trans people. It is so beautiful to see trans and transvestite men and women, non-binary people, from all over the state and even from Brazil mobilizing to occupy the streets of downtown Rio,” he said. “It’s a space to honor the struggle of those who came before, experience our mourning and also celebrate those who are here.”

The first trans woman to be elected state deputy in Rio de Janeiro, Dani Balbi participated in the event, which she classified as a space for organizing the trans and transvestite struggle.

“For many years, they were neglected in the broader umbrella of the LGBTQIA+ community’s human rights struggles. So, in this sense, we have been organizing this march for a few years to give visibility to the community and echo our agenda against the murders of trans and transvestite people for equal opportunities.”

President of the NGO Pela Vidda, focused on HIV prevention, Maria Eduarda highlighted that society is experiencing an “anti-trans” moment.

“We have no less than 69 projects [de lei] anti-trans process. They want to prohibit us from getting married, they want to prohibit us from loving, but they won’t be able to,” she highlighted. “But the main thing, which we absolutely cannot accept, is that they starve us too. Does anyone study or work on an empty stomach? No! So, we need to guarantee the basics: food on the table and opportunities.”