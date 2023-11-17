Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/11/2023 – 21:27

Striker Paulinho, from the Atlético-MG club, was the target of religious intolerance on social media after his debut for the Brazilian football team.

Last Thursday (16), Brazil was defeated 2-1 by Colombia in a match valid for the 5th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

On the player’s profile on social media, messages were posted insulting Paulinho’s religion, who practices Candomblé. In several posts, he was called a “macumbeiro”.

On the 6th of this month, after being called up for the national team, Paulinho posted a photo with the green and yellow shirt and the phrase: “It was never luck, it was always Exú”. In Candomblé, Exu is an orixá, a spiritual messenger.

Support messages

The player received messages of solidarity on his profile. “Religious intolerance is a crime and must be fought by everyone. Galo vehemently repudiates the attacks aimed at our athlete Paulinho, on social media, during the Brazilian team’s match. Stay strong, Paulinho. May your faith protect you from the evil of others!”, said the Minas Gerais club, where the athlete works.

“Such intolerance and religious racism, which today were directed at Paulinho, but which are increasingly growing in sports and in our society, are unacceptable. I want to reinforce here that these practices are criminal and need to be properly dealt with”, stated federal deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol- RJ).

The Mocidade samba school posted that “in 2023 we still have to fight against religious intolerance. It’s tiring, it’s exhausting, but we’ll fight until the end. The Star here sympathizes with my hunter and repudiates all the attacks he suffered during the Brazil game.”

At the beginning of the year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sanctioned Law 14.532/23, which equates racial insults with the crime of racism. The law also toughens the penalty for anyone who obstructs, prevents or uses violence against any religious demonstrations or practices.

Religions of African origin are among those that suffer most from offenses and discrimination. According to the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, in the last two years, acts of religious intolerance have increased by 45%.