Moscow City Duma deputy Daria Besedina complained about the increase in tram traffic intervals. She sent the corresponding letter to the Deputy Mayor of Moscow, the head of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development Maxim Liksutov at the end of December 2021. On Wednesday, January 26, writes RBC with a link to the document.

As Besedina writes, on a number of routes the intervals for trams have increased from ten minutes to half an hour or more. The deputy considers that such long intervals of his movement cannot be considered as normal. At the same time, she notes that there are no problems with the purchase of trams now, and they are “adequate to modern requirements for rolling stock.”

Department of Moscow in its Telegramchannel on Monday, January 24, explained that the reason for the delays of trams in 2021 was more than a thousand accidents without their participation. “Cars get into accidents with other vehicles on the tracks, which is why trams do not run from several minutes to 1.5 hours. At this time, thousands of passengers cannot use transport, and part of the trams are sent for repair work and cannot go on routes, ”the department said in a statement. As a result, the lawyers of the subway are forced to go to court, and the perpetrators of the accidents pay for the damage.

The department also reminded that in winter the stopping distance increases, and visibility decreases. So, in 2021, the most road accidents without the participation of trams occurred in February, December is in second place – the number of accidents of extraneous vehicles on the tracks increased by 40 percent compared to autumn.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport approved a strategy for the development of the transport system of Moscow and the Moscow Region until 2035. As part of the strategy, the authorities wanted to transfer citizens to electric cars: the share of personal electric cars should reach 15 percent in the total fleet. Now 9.5 thousand cars with electric motors are registered in the capital – 0.14 percent of the total. The department plans to increase the number of charging stations and carry out “adaptation of tax legislation.”