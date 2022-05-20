The North Macedonia striker who had condemned Italy in Palermo lifts the Cup of the Guardian of the two Sacred Mosques, the main Saudi national cup, from the newly promoted. Decisive on penalties Tachtsidis
Hero of two worlds is a decidedly centered definition for Aleksandar Trajkovski. With North Macedonia he had sanctioned the exclusion of Italy from the next World Cup in Qatar, scoring in Palermo (where he played for four seasons) and giving his country a dream then interrupted by Portugal in the next qualifying round. Now he is among the protagonists of a new sporting enterprise. In fact, his Al-Fayha raised the King of Champions Cup as a newly promoted in the top league of Saudi Arabia, the official name of which is the Cup of the Guardian of the two Sacred Mosques, the main national cup.
On penalties
–
To pay the price in the final was the Al-Hilal of the former Udinese Ighalo, reigning champion of the Asian Champions League, defeated on penalties after 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time. From the spot, however, another old acquaintance of Serie A, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, who scored the last of the series, was decisive. During his career, the Greek midfielder wore the shirts of Cesena, Grosseto, Verona, Rome, Catania, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Cagliari and Lecce in Italy.
May 20 – 10:36 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Trajkovski #hero #worlds #excluded #Italy #World #Cup #triumphs #Arabia
Leave a Reply