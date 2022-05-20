Hero of two worlds is a decidedly centered definition for Aleksandar Trajkovski. With North Macedonia he had sanctioned the exclusion of Italy from the next World Cup in Qatar, scoring in Palermo (where he played for four seasons) and giving his country a dream then interrupted by Portugal in the next qualifying round. Now he is among the protagonists of a new sporting enterprise. In fact, his Al-Fayha raised the King of Champions Cup as a newly promoted in the top league of Saudi Arabia, the official name of which is the Cup of the Guardian of the two Sacred Mosques, the main national cup.