NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Raw sugar futures closed higher on ICE on Friday, amid improving sentiment in financial markets and with investors predicting that Brazil, the world’s top producer, would increase its ethanol production. this season over sugar.

Coffee fell pressured by some light frosts in Brazilian crops.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar for July closed up 0.18 cents, or 0.9%, at 19.95 cents a lb.

* Light frosts were recorded in several Brazilian states this Friday, including sugarcane producing areas.

* Brazilian mills are expected to favor production of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, over sugar this season due to rising energy prices.

* White sugar for August rose $6.30, or 1.1%, to $558.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

*Arabica coffee for July was down 2.85 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.1585 a lb​​, after falling 4% on Wednesday, as investor fears over the risk of frost in the main producer, Brazil, decreased.

* Coffee experts said on Friday that light frosts only damaged a few leaves on the coffee trees, which should not impact production.

* Rabobank kept its forecast for the 2022 Brazilian crop unchanged at 64.5 million bags, close to the top of market estimates.

*Robust coffee for July was down $24, or 1.2%, to $2,056 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel)