The stoppage of the metro line D in the city of Buenos Aires was also suspended 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina’s trains resumed work on Tuesday (8) after rail unions agreed to open a new dialogue table with the Ministry of Labor and Transport, after more than 12 hours of stoppage.

The rail union La Fraternidad, together with the guild Oeste de la Unión Ferroviaria, had announced on Monday night that the trains would not run for 24 hours in demand for a bonus of 50,000 pesos (about R$1,610) for the retirees and pensioners in the sector due to “non-compliance with the commitment assumed” by the Ministry of Labor.

In the last few hours, the Argentine government managed to reach an agreement with the unionists, who suspended the measure, and will have a period of 20 days to resolve the conflict.

Although trains are running again, delays are currently being reported due to changes in scheduled service times. On the other hand, the stoppage of the metro line D in the city of Buenos Aires was also suspended, whose operators required two days of rest a week, more personnel and fleet renewal, as announced by the Union Association of Subway Workers.