Britain decided to provide the army of Ukraine with tents and clothing for cold weather

The UK will provide the Ukrainian army with equipment and clothing suitable for severe frosts. This is reported TASS with reference to a document distributed by the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It is noted that 12,000 sleeping sets for extremely cold weather and 150 heated tents will be sent, and by mid-December, London will supply 25,000 sets of extreme cold weather clothing for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine did not receive from the UK proceeds from the sale of the Chelsea football club. UK Deputy Foreign Secretary Leo Docherty said London was supposed to transfer £3.5bn (about $4bn) to Kyiv for buying the club from businessman Roman Abramovich.