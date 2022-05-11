Dhe Munich long-distance train provider Flixtrain announced on Wednesday that it would significantly expand its rail network. According to this, three new lines are to be introduced in May and June, the first international destination to be approached and the network to be expanded to 70 destinations. For the passengers there should be a free seat and offers from 4.99 euros.

With the new train connections, the company is adding a dozen new stops to the transport network. Flixtrain will be introducing a connection from Stuttgart to Hamburg in May. Intermediate stops such as Heidelberg, Frankfurt, Kassel and Hanover are also served. The Stuttgart route is operated by a partner, the railway company (SVG). Departures are scheduled to take place six days a week from May 19.

In addition, there should be new travel options for passengers from Berlin from June 2nd. The press release shows that trips to Wiesbaden with stopovers in Braunschweig, Hildesheim and Offenbach, among others, will be offered in the future. Trips from Berlin to Wiesbaden are to take place four days a week and can be booked from EUR 9.99. The Deutsche Bahn competitor works with the Netzwerkbahn Sachsen (NES) on this route.

First international train connection to Basel

The first cross-border connection from Berlin to Basel in Switzerland should be available from June 23rd. The destinations Karlsruhe, Baden-Baden, Freiburg, Bad Hersfeld and Weil am Rhein can be reached by passengers on the route. The new line runs from Thursday to Monday and tickets can be booked on the company’s website from EUR 9.99. In addition to offering further connections, the number of journeys on the Munich – Cologne – Hamburg and Hamburg – Berlin – Leipzig routes is to be increased from June.

The federal government’s 9-euro ticket, which will be valid nationwide on local public transport from June 1 and is intended to relieve citizens of the high fuel costs, does not apply to driving with Flixtrain. However, the company tries to interpret this fact positively for itself: “In the summer, the immature 9-euro ticket threatens to cause trains to be completely overcrowded throughout Germany. With us, everyone has a seat, can easily stow their luggage and doesn’t have to change trains,” said André Schwämmlein, co-founder and managing director of the parent company Flix.







Price competition for Deutsche Bahn

In terms of price, Flitxtrain definitely competes with Deutsche Bahn. If you book a ticket for the journey from Berlin to Wiesbaden for the day of the inauguration (June 2nd), you pay just under 10 euros with Flixtrain and travel around five and a half hours without having to change trains. Depending on the time of day, you have to reckon with a ticket price of between around 54 and 70 euros with the Deutsche Bahn on this day and with the same journey time you have to change trains at least once.

Flixtrain is the only private competitor of Deutsche Bahn and belongs to the company Flix SE based in Munich.