In the new Doctor Strange film it is possible to see Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of himself as a villain, in one of the many multiverses in which he wanders in the latest MCU film. Since then, many have wondered what it would have been like if the actor had entered the MCU as a villain, and not as a superhero.

In fact, it was discovered that Benedict Cumberbatch was supposed to be a villain for the MCU and was not supposed to play Stephen Strange. Yes, he should have take on the role of Malekiththethe villain of the sequel to Thor: The Dark World, released in 2013.

During that time, Cumberbatch had been working as villain for the movie Star Trek: Into Darkness, but decided not to participate in the Thor movie. Here’s hers statement to BBC Radio 1.

“The role of Doctor Strange came after I was called for another role. When they called me the first time I was surprised they did, but I preferred to wait for something slightly better ».

Which then came in 2016 when Marvel called him for the role of Doctor Strange. In other words, he wanted to wait until there was another opportunity and what better chance than to play the surgeon who becomes the Master of the Mystical Arts after an accident?

At first Cumberbatch didn’t feel sure he wanted to play the Doctor, because “it’s quite old school, a bit misogynistic, really tied to the 70s“. In fact, she didn’t think it was right make a film about such a character, but Marvel assured him that it would be a suitable Doctor Strange for the present day. In fact they told him: “It will only have arrogance“.

In the book that tells the story of the MCU, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, President Kevin Feige said Cumberbatch is the best choice for that role. And with the release of the second film, it is possible to confirm the words of the president.