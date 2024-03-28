Since its launch in 2016, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been responsible for giving all Akira Toriyama fans the opportunity to experience a series of completely original stories. Although we are approaching the tenth anniversary of this title, Bandai Namco has no intention of stopping the success of this installment. Thus, The next chapter has been revealed for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, known as Future Saga.

Through a new trailer, Bandai Namco has revealed the first official look at Future Saga, a DLC divided into four parts to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which will be available sometime in spring 2024. This content is a continuation of “Villainous Mode” and “Supervillain”.

As you could see, Fu is back to cause more trouble as part of the latest chapter of the story. The first Future Saga content will include an additional scenario starring Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose, Ultra Supervillain), Vegeta (Super Saiyan God, Ultra Supervillain) and two other unspecified characters.

Although at the moment it is unknown how this adventure is going to develop, anime fans can expect one of the now classic fights between Goku and Vegeta, something that we have not seen in anime and manga for a long time. Remember, the DLC of Future Saga will come to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 sometime in the spring of this year. On related topics, Mario Castañeda talks about the lack of dubbing in Dragon Ball games. Likewise, they explain why Saiyans no longer have tails.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continue to offer completely new and original content for all fans of this property. With almost 10 years on the market, one might think that we are in the twilight of this installment, but it would not be a complete surprise if more adventures are on the horizon for Goku and company.

Via: Bandai Namco