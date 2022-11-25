Old hand Bernie Ecclestone gets its own documentary series. It will be on display from December 27.

The series is made by Manish Pandey, known for a similar documentary about Ayrton Senna in 2010. The documentary series will focus on Bernie Ecclestone as F1 boss and how F1 had to be formed under his regime. Expect interviews and depth with Bernie herself. Trailer:

Lucky, as the documentary about Bernie Ecclestone is called, will be released in eight episodes by Warner Brothers Discovery. The series will be streaming from December 27, we suspect on Discovery + (thanks to the merger with Warner Bros. everything is a bit spread over multiple platforms).

