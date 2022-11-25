Tilsa Lozanoformer miss colita 2010, married on Friday, November 25, 2022 with Jackson Mora, businessman with whom she had a sentimental relationship for more than three years.

However, before being able to reach the altar and say yes, the Avenger had more than one love in her life. The first of them to go public was dubbed her ‘first love’ of hers. She then knows who it is.

Who is Tilsa Lozano’s first love?

Tilsa Lozano’s first love was the tattoo artist and piercing artist Giancarlo Ferrari, nicknamed ‘Chango’. He pierced the heart of the television presenter when she was still quite young.

Tilsa Lozano and Giancarlo Ferrari. Photo: LR composition/Magaly TeVe Magazine/captura/Instagram/@tilsa_lozano

In 2012, Lozano’s first romance was exposed by Magaly Medina, who in an edition of Magaly TeVe magazine revealed an investigation into the relationship. In the snapshots captured and disseminated, the couple was seen in romantic situations and showing signs of affection.

According to the magazine’s report, Tilsa Lozano accompanied Giancarlo Ferrari at the Dragon Peru center, dedicated to tattooing and art on the skin.

Likewise, the publication of the ‘magpie’ magazine revealed that Tilsa Lozano lived her love story with ‘Chango’ on the beaches of Máncora. There they collaborated together doing piercings.

The couple on their days off took a little getaway to explore the beaches of Máncora, Zorritos or Vichayito.

According to the publication, both had plans to live together, but Tilsa Lozano’s entry into modeling made them distance themselves from each other.

She referred to her ex-relationships in her video blog as follows: “(…) first I got a stoner; then a sick jealous man; then he touched me the baby girl and to close with a flourish, he touched me the liar ”.