Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Shortly before 10:00 p.m. this Thursday, a road mishap occurred on the Culiacan Los Mochis Highwayat kilometer 9, after the driver of a trailer the double box that he was dragging from the truck would come loose.

In this accident No casualties were reported, only damage to the trailer and the grocery merchandise that the unit was carrying.

It was at the time referred to when help was requested because a road accidentthat in the first reports it was mentioned that an accident had occurred and that there were people pressed inside the motor units.

Emergency bodies moved to the site and upon arrival they realized that only one trailer box was damaged, so they withdrew to their bases. Those who arrived moments later were elements of the National Guard, Roads Division who took charge of the accident while the insurer reported to the scene to carry out the corresponding procedures. Fortunately, the practice of robbery did not take place, because there was grocery merchandise scattered over several meters.

