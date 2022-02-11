He has been in Italy for 20 years, he started out as a farm worker and went on to manage a golf club. He is now running for the 2024 elections in his country. And he explains how he plans to win
“The beginning of a great change for Senegal and all Senegalese: the time has come to show the world what we are capable of”. This is how Mbacke Sarr speaks, in the aftermath of the African Cup victory: 51 years old, a past as a tomato picker and director of a golf club in Italy, Sarr is a candidate for the next presidential elections. They will be held in Senegal in 2024.
