“The beginning of a great change for Senegal and all Senegalese: the time has come to show the world what we are capable of”. This is how Mbacke Sarr speaks, in the aftermath of the African Cup victory: 51 years old, a past as a tomato picker and director of a golf club in Italy, Sarr is a candidate for the next presidential elections. They will be held in Senegal in 2024.