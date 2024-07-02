Francesco Mariello, a young boy from Little room who lost control of the scooter he was riding. After the accident he was immediately hospitalized, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

Here’s what happened.

Accident at Auletta: 16-year-old boy dies

We are from Little rooma small town in the province of Salerno, a place where a very bad accident occurred accidentA boy of only 16 years old died, Francesco Marriello, who was on board his vessel on Sunday 30 June scooter headed home.

According to the latest reconstructions, the young man was found in the hamlet Morning of Auletta when, suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle and fell heavily to the ground. The impact was violent, but fortunately passers-by immediately decided to contact the rescue to try to help him. The arrival of 118 was timely, but we immediately opted for the immediate hospitalization in red code at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples.

Farewell to Francesco Marriello: the wounds were too serious

The 118 operators immediately realized the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the young man during the fall. fall Francesco’s injury was extremely violent, as was the damage caused by it. In any case, he was transported to the hospital in the shortest possible time, but unfortunately his conditions did not improve with the interventions of the doctors and with the passage of time.

Caldarelli Hospital of Naples

Minute after minute Francesco’s condition worsened and unfortunately in the early afternoon of Monday 1st July the young man came to to miss. The reasons that caused the boy to lose control of the scooter are not yet known. Investigators will investigate the matter to understand whether the death of the boy is due to a simple fall or if he himself has suffered a sickness responsible for everything else.

Francesco’s death leaves a great void in the small community where he was born and raised. Even the mayor Pasquale Freda he wanted to express his deepest condolences to the family, describing how Francesco’s death is an unacceptable pain.