Atlético de Madrid once again dyed the cup derby red and white. In their first confrontation after the colchoneras produced the epic in last year's final against Real Madrid, equaling 2-0 in the last minutes and winning the title on penalties, Manolo Cano's team once again won in a Cup derby washed out thanks to goals from Ludmila and Navarro.

ATMF Atlético de Madrid Women 2 Lola Gallardo, Carmen Menayo, Ainhoa ​​Moraza, Sheila García, Cinta Rodríguez, Gaby García, Sheila Guijarro, Rasheedat Ajibade, Vilde Bøe Risa, Eva Navarro and Ludmila 1 Misa, Kathellen, Oihane Hernández, Sofie Svava, Ivana Andrés, Linda Caicedo, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo, Naomie Feller, Sandie Toletti and Caroline Møller Goals 1-0 min. 38: Ludmila. 1-1 min. 47: Linda Caicedo. 2-1 min. 54: Eva Navarro. Referee Beatriz Cuesta Arribas Yellow cards Oihane Hernández (min. 36) and Ivana Andrés (min. 58)

The red and whites, who had never beaten Real Madrid in their stadium, broke their streak of three consecutive games without winning at the best moment. Toril's team came into the match with better feelings, second in the F League after achieving the second biggest win in their history against Valencia (7-1), but they clashed against a solid team at the back and a strong team at the top. White came into the match with a firmer step than their rival and, with very high pressure, caused the first chances in Gallardo's area. Atlético also got close to Misa's goal, but less frequently and requiring a great effort from their forwards.

Madrid thought they had their rival under control, but everything went wrong after half an hour of play, when Ajibade began a mad dash down the wing and found Ludmila on the penalty spot. The Brazilian did not look for flourishes and smashed the ball against the net with a shot that was impossible for Misa.

Madrid was groggy and could have conceded the second before the break, but they went to the locker room alive. Toril's options underwent a quick reaction and this came in the boots of their most outstanding player. Caicedo, the most enlightened of the whites, achieved the tie as soon as the second half began after completing a quick counterattack. But the tie only lasted a moment because, after five minutes, Navarro took a left-footed shot from the edge of the area that put the final score at 2-1, despite Madrid's attempts to get the tie again. Toletti and Raso were about to surpass Gallardo, but they failed to score very clear chances.

Madrid's dream of fighting for a title this season is ending. Lost from the Champions League, nine points behind Barça in League F, White only has to fight to qualify for Europe next year. An open fight, with four teams (Real Madrid, Levante, Madrid CFF and Atlético) on six points for only two tickets to the Champions League.

The current champions will continue dreaming of repeating last season's success. This Friday the draw for the semi-finals will be held in the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas (1:00 p.m.). There will be Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Real Sociedad, who beat Levante this Thursday (1-2).

