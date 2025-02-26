02/26/2025



Updated at 12: 12h.





He Seville FC prepares his shock next Saturday against him in the sports city Ray in Vallecas And he does it with some absences between García Pimienta’s pupils. The most significant is that of one of his captains, Nemanja GUDELJ, that he remained without participating in the last game against Mallorca and that this Wednesday he has not trained with his teammates.

Pepper He already explained the reasons why the Serbian could not play against Mallorca. He spoke of discomfort in the session before the party, ailment that seems to persist days later. «He could not play, he had a small discomfort in the last training and it was preferable not to risk too much. We would have forced the situation too much. It is true that the boy wanted to be with the team, he was on the bench, encouraging, even heated, but was not available for the game 100%, ”said the Catalan coach.

The Serbian is still waiting to reappear and remains in the Sevillista absences. Gerard Fernández ‘little’, Akor Adams, Sambi Lokonga and Tanguy Nianzou. All of them continue to take steps to overcome their respective ailments, being the most complicated that of Nianzou, which is lost all season.

In Wednesday’s session at the Palacios Cisneros, Pepper has also had several players from Sevilla Atlético and Sevilla C, including Ibra Sow or the very young Alexis Ciria.