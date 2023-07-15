Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley, passed away on January 12. Finally the coroner’s office has revealed that the cause of death of the artist is attributed to complications derived from a weight loss surgery.

More than half a year after her death, the Los Angeles County, California, coroner’s office revealed that the singer died naturally due to a small bowel obstructiona condition commonly associated with bariatric weight loss surgery, also known as gastric bypass.

He gastric bypass Roux en Y, the procedure he underwent Lisa Marie Presleyimplies the creation of a small stomach bag which connects directly to the small intestine. This procedure diverts much of the food from the stomach and the first section of the small intestine, which aids in weight loss.

What is gastric bypass, for which Lisa Marie Presley died?/ Photo: Instagram @lisampresley

However, not everyone is suitable for this intervention and a thorough evaluation by a bariatric specialist is required. In addition, after surgery, it is essential to follow specific lifestyle guidelines, such as changes in diet, regular physical activity, and constant medical follow-up.

Although proper clinical follow-up can maintain the quality of life for people who have undergone a gastric bypass, there are potential complications that can arise, such as excessive bleeding, infections, adverse reactions to anesthesia, blood clots, lung or respiratory problems, and loss of digestive function. Some of the conditions that the only one of Elvis Presley would have presented and that took her to the hospital in an emergency.

Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized in the early hours of January 12 after going into cardiac arrest, and despite her pulse returning and a pacemaker implanted, she sadly passed away shortly thereafter. The initial autopsy was inconclusive, prompting additional studies that ultimately revealed that she small bowel obstruction was the cause of death. The above related to the gastric bypass he underwent.

Tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley related to weight loss surgery/ Photo: Instagram @elvispresley/ @lisamariepresley.

Dr. Terry Dubrow, famous plastic surgeon and star of the show ‘Botched’, issued a warning about the potential risks of weight-loss surgeries after the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley. She explained that complications, such as intestinal obstructions, can arise years after surgery due to scar tissue formation.

The loss of Lisa Marie Presley has left a void in the world of entertainment and serves as a reminder of the importance of careful evaluation and proper medical follow-up in any surgical procedure. Her legacy as an heir to Elvis Presley and her contribution to music will always be remembered as she reflects on the risks of certain medical procedures.

