The Cruz Azul Football Club has started the Apertura 2023 tournament in a disastrous way, once again the light blue team started with a terrible performance on the pitch and accumulated three consecutive defeats after three dates in which they have conceded six goals and have only scored a goal.
In this way, the La Noria team will start their participation in the Leagues Cup in a negative way. The alarms are on and Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He is the main one pointed out, then despite the casualties that the squad still has, the reinforcements have arrived.
Despite the bad moment that the Machine is experiencing in the celestial environment, there are no doubts about the continuity of the Brazilian coach.
According to information from the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteo through his Twitter account, the ‘Tuca‘ will continue as the team’s helmsman.
In such a way that, the next confrontation of the celestial team will be in its debut in the Leagues Cup against the inter miami by Lionel Messi.
Said commitment will take place on Friday, July 21, from 6:00 p.m. Mexico City time and could be the presentation of the Argentine star as a player for the American team.
