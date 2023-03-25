The car in which Claudio, Ferdinando and a third friend were traveling crashed into a concrete wall: nothing they could do

Another tragic road accident in which, this time, two very young boys lost their lives. The sad event occurred in the night between Thursday and Friday in Afragola, in the province of Naples. The victims were called Claudius and Ferdinand and they were 17 and 22 years old, respectively. A serious friend of theirs.

Another, yet another, dramatic week on the Italian streetswith several accidents that have caused more or less young victims.

A very serious one occurred in the early hours of the morning yesterday, Friday 24 March, near Vercelli. Four cars they were involved in a bad crash and the balance was tragic.

Giorgio Carando And David Frezzatotwo men of 65 and 38 years old, both originally from Santhià, in the province of Vercelli, unfortunately lost their lives following the crash. Four other people were injured, two of them very seriously.

A few hours earlier, around 1:00 in the night between Thursday and Friday, another disastrous accident occurred in Campaniamore precisely in Afragola, in the province of Naples.

The car they were traveling in three boysall very young, a Peugeot 207 crashed into a boundary wall of a house in Via San Marco.

Nothing to do for Claudio and Ferdinando

Some passers-by immediately raised the alarm and rescuers they rushed to the spot.

Unfortunately, Claudio and Ferdinando, two of the boys who were in the car, lost their lives. The first, alone 17 yearshad already shut down on the spot. Ferdinando, the 22-year-old boy, was urgently transported to the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, where, however, he died shortly after his arrival.

There was also a third boy, only 20 years old, who was transported to the Villa dei Fiori clinic in Acerra. Given the very serious conditions, he was then transferred to Cardarelli in Naples, where he still is he is struggling to survive. According to reports, the boy would have suffered a serious head injury resulting in hemorrhage.

The authorities have carried out all the reliefs of the case and will try to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident.

Claudio and Ferdinando were known and well liked by everyone in Afragola and on social networks there are many who wanted to express themselves condolences for their untimely and sudden disappearance.