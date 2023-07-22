The spectacular accident, which occurred around 2 in the morning, triggered an immediate mobilization of the emergency forces

On a fatal morning in the Santiago Momoxpan neighborhood, San Pedro Cholula municipality,Pueblaa pipe double trailer loaded with 30 thousand liters of fuel oil flipped over and exploded in it Peripheral ringat the height of Forjadores Boulevard.

He unit driver lost his life in the incident, while material damage was extensive.

The spectacular accident, which occurred around 2 in the morning, triggered an immediate mobilization of the emergency forces, with special emphasis on the work of the State Fire Department.

For long hours, they worked tirelessly to combat the flames that were devouring the pipefinally managing to extinguish them.

The perimeter of the place was cordoned off by elements of the State Police of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) to prevent the access of more vehicles while the pertinent tasks were carried out.

Civil Protection personnel and paramedics carried out an exhaustive search in the area to rule out the presence of injured or deceased victims.

Fortunately, no damage to nearby homes was found, thus alleviating part of the grief of this tragedy.

As of early morning, work was still continuing at the site to remove any remaining hazards.

He Governor Sergio Salomon confirmed that the events, which occurred under the bridge, did not represent a danger to the population.

However, due to the severity of the incidenthe Peripheral ring It remains closed both ways.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and seek alternate routes to avoid driving through the area.