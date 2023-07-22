There is more than a pinch of bitterness in Lando Norris’ words at the end of today’s qualifying in Hungary. Only eighty-five thousandths of a second separated him from his second career pole position in Formula 1, which however earned him third place, behind his compatriot Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, among the most disappointed of the day of official practice.

Speaking after the session, Norris admitted he was surprised he did so well in Hungary, as a feeling of optimism collided in the team with a handbrake on the eve of the awareness that they still had clear weaknesses. However, beyond his own surprise, the Englishman also admitted his frustration at not being able to achieve a result that he felt was his.

“I’m disappointed, I think. If you do a lap less than a tenth from pole, it seems to me that you should be on pole if you put the lap together.”

But Norris admitted he made too many mistakes to be totally satisfied with his performance. “I think, as a whole, I’m happy that the team did a good job. So it’s been a good weekend so far,” added the Briton, also underlining the good work done by the team, who will line up both of their cars on the second row.

“But as a driver I’m not very happy. I feel I made too many mistakes and that cost me pole today.”

Norris explained that the final lap in Q3 was anything but clean, because in an attempt to find the limit he went over, losing that tenth that would have allowed him to get ahead of everyone: “There’s always an element of risk in trying to push a little more. Third position is still a good starting point for tomorrow, so it’s still a good day”, said the McLaren driver.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Norris believes that the race pace shown by the “team papaya” on Friday “was quite competitive, just like it probably was at Silverstone” and can’t wait to get out on track to understand what the car will be capable of.

However, on the other hand there is also a pinch of realism, because in addition to having two world champions ahead of you, the Hungaroring doesn’t allow you to overtake easily: “Probably the reason why I’m a little more frustrated than I normally would be. I’m up there with the best, we have two cars up there. But let’s hope we can exploit them and score some good points tomorrow.”