The next edition of Comic Con Colombia, scheduled to take place in the emblematic Gran Salón de Corferias, from June 28 to July 1, 2024, is preparing to welcome enthusiasts and fans. On this occasion, Tom Welling, famous for his role as Clark Kent in 'Smallville', is the first major guest confirmed by the organizers. During the first years of the millennium, the series left an indelible mark and contributed significantly to the rise of superhero productions that we know today.

Julio Caballero, one of the organizers of the event, highlighted the relevance of Welling and 'Smallville', and mentioned how the program became a pioneer about Superman in the new millennium, as it reached a record in duration compared to other productions of science fiction and superheroes.

Since 'Smallville' ended in 2011, Welling has continued her career in the entertainment industry, taking on roles in various films, such as 'Cheaper by the Dozen,' and making appearances in the crossover 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' from the Arrowverse. Known for his closeness and warmth with fans, the 46-year-old actor will be accessible for photos and autographs on June 29 and 30 during the event.

Comic Con Colombia 2024 also promises an experience with more than 120 exhibitors, interactive activities, the presence of prominent entertainment brands and cosplay competitions, so the announcement of more guests is anticipated in the coming weeks. This event not only focuses on offering entertainment, but also on creating a space for learning and fun for the whole family, thus reinforcing commitment to comic and fantasy culture.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Corferias box office during the event, as well as online at the site bogota.comicconcolombia.com.

What is Comic Con Colombia?

The event, coordinated by Planet Comics in collaboration with Corferias, provides a comprehensive experience in the field of comics, pop culture and entertainment, bringing it all together in the same space. The programming includes the presence of guests, both local and international, along with an extensive range of academic activities, competitions and tournaments supported by the brands that participate in this outstanding event.

At the Corferias venue, fans from various areas meet, including theater, comics, dance performances, anime, manga, fantasy literature, role-playing games, cosplay, among others.

What will I find in Comic Con Colombia?

At Comic Con Colombia, companies from the entertainment sector will be presented to offer their most recent releases, previews, exclusive products and unparalleled experiences related to the most successful films and series.

What are you looking for with Comic Con Colombia?

This place aims to highlight and showcase regional talent in fields such as illustration, design, animation, cosplay, fantasy genre literature and the creation of audiovisual content. These creators are given the opportunity to present their works and establish a direct link with an audience interested in discovering new proposals.