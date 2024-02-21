A curiosity brought Williams to the track in Bahrain: Grove's car in the images released yesterday after the filming day had not aroused any particular emotions and we had defined the FW46 as a very rational car, without any strokes of ingenuity.

Already in the early stages of the opening day of collective testing in Bahrain, however, Williams offered us an interesting innovation in the front wing with an innovative concept that will certainly arouse the curiosity of its opponents.

The side bulkhead, in fact, shows us a new idea: all single-seaters have always had a flap with a double arch. On the Williams the novelty is given by the appearance of a three-dimensional structure that occupies the volume allowed by the regulations. This is a solution that made a brief appearance in the morning and was then put aside, but it is likely that it will be proposed again in this unique pre-season test session.

The team directed by James Vowles, seventh in the Constructors' World Championship last year, has started a restructuring plan of the factory and the FW46 represents the first sign of this change.