The world of sports is in mourning, after confirming the death of a 15-year-old boy who was surfing on a beach, but was surprised by a great white shark.

The media warns that Khai Cowlea 15-year-old Australian athlete, died from injuries he suffered in the attack, which took place on a beach on Australia's southern coast.

What is known

Authorities have not commented on the issue, but noted that the incident occurred about 160 kilometers west of Adelaide.

“He Seaview Road Board Riders club reported with “disbelief and devastation” the death of Khai Cowle, whom he described as “an outstanding talent” in surfing,” wrote Spain's Marca newspaper.

He added: “The shark attack on Khai Cowle occurred near Ethel Beach, in the Innes National Park, in which he was surfing with his father.”

The media states that It is the third fatal attack by a shark on a bather off the coast of southern Australia since May compared to eight that have occurred in the last 22 years.

