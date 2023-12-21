The goalkeeper and assistant coach of an Algerian first division soccer team died Wednesday night in a bus accident in Tiaret (northwest Algeria) and ten other members of the club were injured.

“The archer Zakaria Bouziani and assistant coach Khaled Meftahof the team

Mouloudia of El Bayadhdied and ten members of the club were injured,” announced the Algerian Football Federation (FAF).

(Urgent: European justice rules in favor of the Super League against Uefa and Fifa)(Nairo Quintana is going for the title in 2024: he was presented as 'capo' of a great one)

What happened

The bus “was taking the team to Tizi-Ouzou (east of the country) for the match against the JS Kabylie, valid for the eleventh day of the Ligue 1 Mobilis football championship,” the FAF specified..

Due to this accident, the FAF decided to “suspend all football activities planned this weekend throughout the national territory and in all divisions and categories, until further notice.”

“The draw ceremony for the thirty-second and sixteenth finals of the Algerian Mobilis Cup 2023-2024, scheduled for Tuesday, December 26, 2023, was also postponed to a later date,” the FAF added in a statement.

The Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebbouaneas well as the Minister of Sports, Abderrahman Hammadconveyed their condolences to the families of the victims.

(European Super League, ready for 2024? This is the format of the controversial tournament)