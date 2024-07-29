Yet another road tragedy occurred yesterday evening, Sunday 29 July, on the state road 18 Cilentana, at the Centola junction. A 49-year-old man, John Ambruosowas hit while he was preparing to provide assistance to a motorist who had broken down. Unfortunately, the violent impact left him no escape: the man died instantly from the serious injuries he suffered.

Accident on the Cilentana: Giovanni Ambruoso dies

The dynamics of the accident in which Giovanni Ambruoso lost his life

The man who lost his life on the Cilentana last night was originally from Futani, in the province of Salerno. According to initial reconstructions carried out by investigators, Giovanni Ambruoso was in his car with his fifteen-year-old son when, suddenly, he noticed a car in difficulty on the opposite side of the road.

Determined to help, the man stopped at the edge of the roadway and then crossed it to reach the stranded driver. Unfortunately, however, during the crossing Ambruoso was hit by a Launch Muse which was proceeding at high speed.

The driver of the Lancia noticed the man only at the last moment. Unfortunately, his desperate attempt to avoid him was in vain: Ambruoso was hit squarely. The impact that followed was extremely violent.

The driver and the three other people who were in the car with him immediately got out of the car to help and alert the emergency services, but everything was in vain. The 118 paramedics, the firefighters and the Anas personnel promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. They tried in vain to resuscitate the man, but the injuries sustained were too serious and Ambruoso died shortly after, in front of his son’s eyes.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the paramedics, the Carabinieri of the Sapri Operational and Radiomobile Unit, those of the Centola station and the mayor of Futani also arrived on site, Dario Trivelli.

Law enforcement officials immediately began investigations, issuing an appeal to anyone who witnessed the tragic impact or had information useful for an adequate and precise reconstruction of the accident.

Investigations are currently underway to establish the exact dynamics and any responsibilities. The position of the driver of the Lancia Musa is being examined by investigators: he risks being charged with road homicide.