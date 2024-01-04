Genoa – More traffic disruptions. On the Aurelia in the eastern direction there are two kilometers of traffic jams for a road construction site at the end of the municipality of Sori.

Traffic in this area is particularly intense also due to the closure of the Nervi motorway toll booth (towards Livorno) until next February 5th. Inconveniences and queues due to construction sites are also reported on the A26 motorway in both directions.