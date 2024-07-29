Very serious accident during the night for 5 friends, the one who got the worst of it was 16 year old Arianna Cuccato: unfortunately she died instantly on impact

A very serious road accident occurred during the night between Sunday 28th and Monday 29th July, in the Monselice Mare area. A 16-year-old girl, called Arianna Cuccatodespite the desperate attempts of the paramedics who intervened, died practically instantly.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers are now doing all they can investigations of the case. Also to understand why the young driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and overturned, ending up against the fence of a house.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 1am between Sunday 28th and Monday 29th July. Precisely along via Bassa, in Monselice Seawhich is located in the municipality of Correzzola, in the province of Padua. The five young friends were all on board a Fiat Punto and perhaps, after an evening out, they were returning home.

The driver was a 21-year-old who, for reasons now being investigated by the police, suddenly lost control of the vehicle. Yes. I am overturned and finally ended up running against the fence of a house. Passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the accident, immediately called for the intervention of both the police and the paramedics.

The Heartbreaking Death of 16-Year-Old Arianna Cuccato and the Case Investigation

In addition to the officers, the Fire Brigade also arrived at the scene of the accident and, with no small amount of effort, set free all 5 youths from their vehicle. However, by the time they handed the 16-year-old over to the paramedics, there was no longer any hope for her nothing more to do.

Unfortunately, the doctors for Arianna Cuccato had no other choice than to note her heartbreaking deathTheir desperate resuscitation efforts were in vain.

All investigations into the incident are currently underway. The hypotheses that the officers have taken into consideration are those of thehigh speed, but also that of a distraction by the young driver. For now they have excluded the possibility of the involvement of a other vehicle. All four friends are now in hospital and the 21-year-old who was driving is undergoing all the necessary tests.