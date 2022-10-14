Mexican actor and director Osvaldo Benavides during the filming of ‘Wedding Night’, on a beach in Oaxaca (Mexico). Osvaldo Benavides (RR.SS.)

An actor has died and another is missing due to strong waves on a beach in Oaxaca. The interpreters were part of the cast as extras of the film Wedding night, a film directed by Osvaldo Benavides, which was being recorded those days in this tourist corner of the Pacific. According to a statement from the production company, three of them decided to go swimming at a beach in the San Miguel del Puerto municipality on their day off on Wednesday, but the voracity of the waves dragged them against the rocks. One was rescued, but the third has not yet been located, the Secretary of the Navy continues its search.

The production company Traziende Films sent a statement on Thursday night lamenting the tragedy and to express its condolences to the family of Marco Antonio Curiel Pérez, 46. About Luis Manuel Gutiérrez Saldaña, 47, there is still no clue. “Fortunately, our third partner, due to the request for help and reaction from other members of this production, is safe and sound, although dismayed by the situation,” reads the text.

The film, which is expected to star the well-known actress, Ludwika Paleta, was set on the paradisiacal beaches of Bahías de Huatulco, one of the jewels of tourism in Oaxaca that these days has been shaken by the effects of storm Karl. “Due to the strong waves that prevailed in the area, it made it impossible for them to get out of the sea by their own means, triggering the terrible event where one of them lost his life; while another, at the moment, is missing”, mentions the producer.

It all happened Wednesday afternoon. The group of companions had gone to a nearby beach, called Majahual, in San Miguel del Puerto. According to local press reports, the authorities located Marco Antonio Curiel early Thursday morning in a rocky area. And the Navy hasn’t stopped looking for Gutierrez ever since. The production company has not given more details about whether it will stop the recording process of the film.

The Oaxaca coast is considered one of the most dangerous for swimmers. Its strong waves have made it an important attraction for surf lovers, but not everyone dares to cross the shore. In August of this year, three tourists drowned in Zipolite and last year, the authorities counted up to 13 people who died on its beaches. The coast often suffers from phenomena such as the swell, with drag currents, waves several meters high and tidal waves.

