Without a doubt, one of the greatest tragedies of the Dance with Dragons was the destruction of the relationship between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, something that we have seen little by little in House of the Dragon. Since the first episode there has been a question as to whether these two characters have feelings for each other. Although there is no official clarification from George RR Martin, the actresses in charge of these papers have offered an answer.

In a recent chat with The New York Times, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, actresses of the adult versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively, spoke about this topic, pointing out that there is clearly something inside them that makes them want to be together, but circumstances have pushed them apart. This was what D’Arcy commented:

“That kind of erotic energy is very present in their early relationship. I think Rhaenyra is primarily motivated by a deep desire to be known and seen. The hurt and pain are so pervasive that I don’t know if there’s room, at this point, for a conscious interaction with sexual lust, but he definitely yearns for the old physical intimacy they shared. It is different from what she shares with her current husband and her children. A different form of contact”.

For his part, Cooke commented:

“I don’t know if Alicent knows what it feels like to feel those things now. There are layers and layers of repression; sexuality and lust are probably a prehistoric sedimentary layer now. From Alicent’s point of view, I don’t think she’s self-aware enough, in terms of what she’s feeling, to know what drives her to get close to Rhaenyra again.”

This is a topic that Emily Carey, who plays young Alicentalso played in an interview with Variety:

“I mean, we started that speech. We were in the rehearsal room… I think it’s Episode 4. It’s not necessarily something we’ve talked about yet. We were making a scene, and Milly and I looked at each other like, ‘Did it feel like we were about to kiss? That was really weird!’ And so we talked about it.”

With only two more episodes left in the first season of House of the Dragon, it is very likely that we will continue to see how this relationship develops and friendships are destroyed, all until the tragic end of this dance. On related issues, HBO defended the lack of lighting in one of its episodes. Similarly, producer leaves the series.

Editor’s note:

It is a true tragedy the relationship between Alicent and Rhaenyra, and the blame lies with Viserys. If only the king had chosen the kingdom and the position of his, and not the feelings he had for Alicent, all this could have been avoided, but as they say: “love is the death of duty”.

Via: New York Times