At least 15 people, some allegedly migrants from various countries, including Colombia, died this Sunday and About 30 more people were injured after the bus in which they were traveling overturned while traveling through the state of Puebla, central MexicoState authorities reported.

(It may interest you: I saw how my little brother was kidnapped: that’s how I managed to meet him again 32 years later)

The accident occurred near the tollbooth called Miahutlán, in the border area between the Mexican states Puebla and Oaxaca, in the south of the country, from where the vehicle allegedly left.

So far, the authorities do not know the reason for the accident, but they have not ruled out a mechanical failure, although other versions suggest that the accident It occurred after a crash and the subsequent rollover between a trailer and the passenger bus.

(You may be interested: Joe Biden makes a surprise visit to kyiv and meets with Volodimir Zelenski)

National Guard agents, Federal Roads and Bridges personnel from the detachment in San José Miahuatlán, Tehuacán, as well as paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross, as well as agents from the National Institute of Migration (INM) arrived at the scene.

The authorities indicated that the injured were transferred to the General Hospital of Tehuacán, to the medical units of San Gabriel Chilac and neighboring municipalities belonging to the central state of Puebla, in order to provide the necessary medical care.

Following the events, the governor of the state of Puebla, Sergio Salomón Céspedes Peregrina, declared in a message on social networks that the necessary tools are available to care for the injured and He said that unfortunately there were deceased people.

The states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Puebla, among others, are an obligatory step for migrants seeking to reach the United States, but when they travel they do so on dangerous roads and vehicles controlled by organized crime.

Traveling incognito and without entry documents to the country is one of the most dangerous ways migrants use to cross Mexico clandestinely, heading to the United States, something for which they pay thousands of dollars to traffickers.

According to reports from organizations, 2022 has been the most tragic year, since some 900 migrants died in that period in their attempt to cross without documents from Mexico to the United States.

(You may be interested in: The tragic death that opens the debate on safety in the works of Bogotá)

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

Also last year, according to Comar data, Mexico received 118,478 petitions from migrants seeking asylum, the second highest figure after 2021 with 131,448 cases.

EFE