It all started after the ex-girlfriend Ivana revealed the reasons for the breakup live to Alfonso Signorini.

The Big Brother VIP it is often a see-saw of emotions and when one is closed in the house for months one tends to overreact. He knows it well Luca Onestini who was joined in the house by his ex-girlfriend Ivana Mrázová. A move decided by Big Brother VIP probably to spice up the dynamics of the house.

Luca and Ivana have already been bickering in recent days. The two were engaged until a few years ago before they parted ways. During the last episode aired on February 16, Alfonso Signorini he invited Ivana to join him in the Mystery Room to chat about the reasons that led to the breakup between her and Luca.

Source: web

The girl said that in that period which also coincided with the death of her father, she would have liked greater support from Onestini which unfortunately did not exist. Two events that took place during the pandemic with Ivana who was in the Czech Republic facing a sad family situation. Aware that Onestini could not reach her, the model would have wanted more support in that period anyway. “He was close to me, even though he couldn’t reach me due to Covid. After that there were useless fights and I needed more psychological support” – he revealed.

Luca Onestini, however, went on a rampage live because he could not listen to the version of events told by Ivana to be able to defend himself. The decision was actually made by Alfonso Signorini, but the boy began to take it out on her ex, worried by the version he told.

Ivana summed up the words spoken in private and Luca blurted out. “You are lying, if you said this you will take responsibility for it. If you say lies, I want to have the right to answer. I find it absolutely unfair that people talk about me and that I don’t have the right to see to respond” – he said.

“I think you are very sensitive. You didn’t take my pain and you ran away” – Ivana’s response who sent Onestini into a rage by threatening legal action.

“I don’t accept lies. I’ll call the lawyer if you’ve been lying. I go to the confessional and ask for the videos. It doesn’t suit you, then you cry. Pray you didn’t say anything” – his outburst.