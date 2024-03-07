Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 10:37

Senate leaders meet this Thursday, 7th, from 9 am, to define the agenda for the House plenary next week. There is a movement, led mainly by the opposition, for the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to criminalize drugs to be voted on soon in the House.

The request for a review by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) of the trial on the decriminalization of drug possession made by Minister Dias Toffoli could cool this movement in the Senate, but there is still pressure on the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) , so that the matter can be voted on, regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The president of the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), will meet with members of the collegiate informally this morning to decide whether the PEC will be discussed next week or not.

President of the Senate

Pacheco's agenda this Thursday foresees participation in the leaders' meeting and participation in the deliberative session of the Senate plenary, at 11 am, when parliamentarians analyze an agreement around Mercosur's digital signature certificates and discuss two PECs, one on exemption from IPVA for land vehicles with more than 20 years of manufacture and another that includes food security among social rights.