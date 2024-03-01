A four-year-old boy, of Spanish nationality, was found dead inside the dryer of his home. Presumably, the boy would have been playing hide-and-seek before his grandmother and his aunt found his body inside the appliance.

The tragic accident took place at 11:30 in the morning this Thursday at the minor's residence, located on Avenida de s'Olivera in Magaluf, in the municipality of Calviá (Mallorca).

Apparently, The child's aunt fell asleep while taking care of him and when the grandmother returned home she noticed the child's absence.. Both women began to look for him, but when they found him, the child no longer showed vital signs, according to Spanish media.

The emergency service that attended the case certified the death of the minor minutes after arriving at the home and the coroner assigned to examine the body assured that the four-year-old victim presented symptoms compatible with death due to asphyxiation.

The corresponding investigations to clarify what happened and be able to reconstruct

The movements that led to the child's death are already being carried out, as confirmed by investigators from the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard in charge of the case.

The experts from the armed institute managed to find out that the young boy frequently played hide-and-seek inside his home. Unfortunately on this occasion, the minor would not have been able to get out of his hiding place and died by drowning.

