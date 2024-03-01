The controversy flares up in the Peruvian entertainment scene after Nicola Porcella, accompanied by Wendy Guevaracompared unfavorably to atv with the facilities of Televisa. These statements did not go unnoticed by Magaly Medina, who did not take long to respond from her open space and reminded the Peruvian model of the support that the San Isidro channel gave to numerous public figures at decisive moments in their careers, including himself. Porcella.

In this context, the host took advantage of several segments of her program to clarify the situation and respond directly to criticism. Medina, with her characteristic direct tone, recalled how ATV had reached out to the former reality show boy in times when his presence was rejected by other media.

What did Nicola Porcella say about ATV?

Nicola Porcella was in a broadcast with Wendy Guevara When he made comments in which he belittled the size of ATV, he even compared it to a bathroom at the Televisa facilities, a company for which they both currently work. This disdain towards the channel generated a wave of reactions and criticism from the public and other media.

“That channel has never loved Nicola, he is already working on one channel and the other is the size of the bathroom where he is (Televisa)“said the winner of 'The House of the Famous'. Given this, the former member of 'EEG' supported his friend's claims.

What did Magaly Medina respond to Nicola Porcella?

Faced with Porcella's controversial words, Magaly Medina she did not remain silent. The journalist recalled how in the past ATV provided opportunities to Nicola when she was in a complicated professional and personal situation. The presenter highlighted that, despite the comparisons and derogatory comments, the channel has been a crucial platform for the relaunch of many careers, including that of the 'Love has no recipe' actor.

“It doesn't bother me that Wendy says that our channel is small because it competes with others, America, Latin. We are the second channel in audience. (…) Suddenly, this channel is the size of one of the bathrooms of the immensity of Televisa, but this channel, when no one called him from anywhere and he was a pest, we called him for the reality show we were on preparing“said the TV figure.

“But he had accepted and what he wanted was to talk to me and ingratiate himself with me and explain to me how everything had been so that I could change my opinion of him. This channel gave him his hand when no one wanted him on TV and I was going to put him in 'La casa de Magaly', but we didn't have the budget at that time, and in the end we did it almost at the end of the year. He went there and Andrés Hurtado came in here”, she explained, visibly upset.

Finally, Magaly did not miss the opportunity to remind Nicola of her controversial past in Peru, highlighting how ATV offered her a new beginning when others closed their doors to her. The presenter concluded her comments by pointing out the transformation of the former reality boy, from a humble posture to an attitude that she considered arrogant.