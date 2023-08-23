At least 17 people working on the construction of a railway bridge over a ravine in the Indian state of Mizoram (east) died this Wednesday after the structure collapsed.

“The railway bridge that was being built in Sairang near (state capital) Aizawl collapsed today (Wednesday) and at least 17 workers were killed,” Mizoram government chief Zoramthang said on the X network, formerly known as Twitter. The previous balance was 15 deaths.

In some video images published by this responsible could be seen a metal structure hanging from some support columns.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted a policeman as saying that 17 bodies were found, and that “many other people” were missing in the drama that occurred in this state located between Bangladesh and Burma.

“Rescue operations are ongoing and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said.

The office also said that the government will compensate the families of the deceased with an amount equivalent to $2,400.

According to The Hindu newspaper, citing state government officials, some 40 workers were on the scene when the bridge collapsed.

Infrastructure accidents are frequent in India. Earlier this month, at least 20 workers were killed when a crane fell on a highway under construction on the western outskirts of Mumbai.

In October of last year, 130 people died in the state of Gujarat (west) when a bridge collapsed shortly after being repaired.

And in March 2016, the collapse of a viaduct in a neighborhood of Calcutta caused at least 26 deaths.

AFP