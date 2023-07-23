Impressive image. He Bodybuilding in the world is in mourning after the death of Justin Vicky33 years old.

There is consternation in the community fitness in Bali, after confirming the death of the athlete, a fact that occurred in the Paradise Gym.

(Nairo Quintana: his ordeal is one year old, can he get out of there? Analysis) (Video: Tadej Pogacar and the gesture that the world of sport applauds in the Tour de France)

What happened?

“The accident occurred during an intense training session last Saturday. Justyn Vicky, an admired and respected athlete, was working with a bar of impressive weight, weighing more than 200 kilograms. Next to him was a colleague trying to avoid any type of accident,” said the newspaper Marca de España.

And he added: “Unfortunately, nothing happened as planned. As he struggled to hold the bar to start his routine, Justyn Vicky could not bear such a weight and his legs gave way, thus initiating a fatal fall. The immense weight fell on his shoulders to continue towards the athlete’s neck and head, causing significant injuries.”

(Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami)

(Shakira is the victim of strong criticism and Gerard Piqué ‘leaves on his shoulders’)

The doctors reported that the athlete hit his head “violently, because the force of the bar tilted it forward,” it was said.

“Death was caused by a neck fracture that compromised vital nerves to the heart and its respiratory system,” it said.



“Urgently taken to the hospital, the doctors did everything to save his life, but unfortunately, his injuries were very serious, he died from them,” said Marca.

More news at eltiempo.com