Just as the magic of the PS5 SSD seemed to fade away, given the case of Ratchet and Clank usable on PC even with a mechanical hard disk, the tweet from TeamKill Media arrived, which explained how Quantum Error was developed specifically on PS5 and is encountering problems on Xbox Series X|S, explaining that the Sony console is the best platform on which to play the title in question.

In recent days, TeamKill Media made a rather bizarre statement for a team developing a cross-platform game, clearly reporting that his Quantum Error works better on PS5 than Xbox Series X|S because of the famous Superior SSD of the Sony console.

Quantum Error is designed for PS5 SSD

According to reports from TeamKill Media, theoptimization on Xbox it is taking longer because the game would appear limited by the SSD with slower speed than that of PS5, which instead allowed to fully realize the grandiose vision of the cosmic horror in question.

Regardless of whether it’s true or not, emphasizing one version over another turns out to be a rather bizarre idea from a team that should be promoting a game on multiple platforms. It must be said that Teamkill Media immediately adopted a clever communication strategy for its game, focused on making Quantum Error talk as much as possible through Twitter.

We have seen something like this since the announcement of the indie game in question, which immediately achieved considerable notoriety having been presented as one of the first games ever for PS5, only to arrive several years later and be multiplatform and cross-gen.